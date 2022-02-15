ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Parents upset their children were told to wear masks in Mount Greenwood school despite lawsuit

By Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Two parents are upset their children were forced to wear masks even though they were a part of a recent lawsuit that allowed their children to go maskless, according to the Chicago Tribune .

The lawsuit filed in Springfield said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker went beyond his authority when he created his mask mandate for schools. According to the Chicago Tribune , two parents at Mount Greenwood Elementary were a part of that lawsuit which eventually allowed their kids to go maskless in the classroom.

‘Would you still wear a mask in schools?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer questions 2/14

The Tribune said the principal will have to face a judge later this month for violating the temporary restraining order on the governor’s mask mandate.

This comes while the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting that since Jan. 3, more than 217,000 COVID-19 infections were reported for 19-year-olds and younger, while 121,000 cases were reported in people in their twenties, according to the Daily Herald.

Across the Chicago area, some parents have spent the last week protesting mask mandates in classrooms.

During Oak Lawn’s School District 218 board meeting, parents and community members spoke out against having the mask mandate in schools after the decision was made to table a vote on the mandate.

The state mask mandate will be lifted at the end of the month. The decision to lift the mandate for schools has not been decided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

