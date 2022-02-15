Silver Alert canceled for 26-year-old Olive Branch woman

Former police officer Kim Potter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December. According to prosecutors, Potter, 49, faces a presumptive sentence of just over seven years...
OTTAWA, Ontario — Police began arresting protesters Friday in a bid to break the three-week siege of Canada’s capital by truckers angry over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Some protesters surrendered and were taken into custody, police said. Some were seen being led away in handcuffs. Police made...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
The family of the Black teen who was arrested in a New Jersey mall during a fight with another teen last weekend has hired national civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump. Crump announced the news in a statement released on Thursday. Z'Kye Husain appeared Friday on CNN with his mother, Ebone...
Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even when Eileen Gu’s simply taking a celebratory stroll through the halfpipe, she’s still so stylish and makes it look so effortless. The 18-year-old American-born freestyle skier who represents China captured Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.
Abbott Nutrition on Thursday announced a recall of three of its infant formulas after four babies who consumed the company's products were reported to have been hospitalized for bacterial infections. The recall is for specific lots of the company's Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas that were produced by its Sturgis,...
