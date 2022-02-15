Man holds sharp object to woman's stomach in Bronx subway robbery: police

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man held a sharp object to a woman’s stomach as he robbed her on a Bronx subway train, police said Tuesday as they released video of a suspect.

The 26-year-old woman was riding an uptown 4 train in the University Heights section on the afternoon of Jan. 24 when the man targeted her around 4:20 p.m., according to police.

The thief took out a sharp object and put it to the woman’s stomach while demanding her property, police said.

The man stole the woman’s wallet, which included various bank and ID cards, and then fled the train at the 183rd Street station, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.