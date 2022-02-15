ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nearly 15 degrees above average Tuesday, snow moves in Wednesday

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ujJf_0eEsvj8B00

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be another day near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. Conditions will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon.

The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with mild temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day ahead of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

Snowfall forecast: How much you’ll see Wednesday

Here’s a look at when snow will start on Wednesday:

  • Central and Northern Mountains: Early Wednesday
  • Northern Colorado: 7 a.m. or later
  • Boulder: 12 p.m.
  • Denver: 12 p.m.
  • Castle Rock: 12 p.m. or later

The Wednesday evening commute will be the most impacted by the snowstorm.

How to prepare for Wednesday’s snowstorm

Here’s a look at how much snowfall is expected:

  • Denver: 2-4 inches
  • Fort Collins: 2-4 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches
  • Foothills: 4-8 inches
  • Mountains: 4-10 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 3-6 inches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytxof_0eEsvj8B00
Inches of total snow by 5am Thursday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCViO_0eEsvj8B00
Inches of total snow by 5am Thursday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHf6R_0eEsvj8B00
Inches of total snow by 5am Thursday.

Skies will clear on Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asy59_0eEsvj8B00

It will be dry on Friday through Sunday with highs in the 50s.

The next storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday bringing another round of snow.

As the storm moves in, the Pinpoint Weather Team will further break down expected snowfall totals.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day . Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Palmer Divide#Kdvr#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Pinpoint Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy