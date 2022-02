AUSTIN, Texas — Demand for apartments in Austin is causing rent to rise to sky-high levels. Nearly 21,000 new apartment renters moved to the Austin area, while only 13,000 new apartments were completed, according to a report from KVUE's media partners with the Austin American-Statesman. Charles Heimsath, president of Austin-based Capitol Market Research, told the Statesman that a net of 19,000 units were leased (move-ins and move-outs). Heimsath said that is twice as many as the market has ever absorbed before.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO