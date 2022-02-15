Expect trash pickup delays this week

A new restaurant and brewery could open late this year in the Concord, a century-old apartment complex in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood, developer Danny Heggen told Axios this week.Why it matters: The $1.4 million plan would renovate and repurpose a longtime vacant section of the apartment complex and build upon an already growing brew district, Heggen said. Lua Brewing and the soon-to-come Big Grove Brewery are less than a half-mile away.State of play: Heggen's company, Hom Investments 6, purchased the Concord last year.The planned restaurant would occupy the first floor of the complex's adjacent parking garage and office space,...

