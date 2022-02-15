ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis drivers lost a day to traffic last year

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3bOd_0eEstZBN00

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021 ; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Minneapolis drivers lost nearly an entire day to traffic last year, but we still have it better than before the pandemic.

What's happening: We're spending less time in traffic, especially during traditional commute times, as many people continue to work from home.

By the numbers: Overall congestion levels in North America were down 14% in 2021 compared to 2019. At traditional peak hours, the drop in traffic was 31%.

  • In Minneapolis, the total time spent in traffic last year was up 1% from 2020, to 23 hours, but it was still down 7% from 2019 levels, according to TomTom's index.

Between the lines: The change in traffic patterns could be one of the lasting trends of the pandemic, Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller writes, but a lot will depend on whether remote work sticks or not.

Zoom out: While 23 hours of local car time might seem like a lot, it's a far cry from congestion hot spots like New York City (80 hours) and Los Angeles (75 hours).

  • Our 10% congestion level — meaning, on average, traffic was 10% worse than the baseline — was good enough to rank us 73rd in the nation and 395th globally for cities.

The bottom line: Traffic congestion isn't as bad as it was before COVID upended our weekday commutes. But it's still stealing our time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

Minneapolis and St. Paul add more EV charging spots

Minneapolis and St. Paul will have about 250 additional EV charging spots by the fall as part of a new partnership with an electric carshare company. Why it matters: Charging infrastructure is necessary to support growing demand and availability of electric vehicles over the long term. For now, more spots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Washingtonians spent two days stuck in traffic last year

Washingtonians spent on average a full two days stuck in traffic last year, according to TomTom’s Traffic Index. But, it’s still down compared to pre-pandemic levels. TomTom data shows our worst day for rush-hour traffic in 2021 was Fridays from 4-5pm. Be smart: The pandemic didn’t kill rush...
TRAFFIC
Axios Twin Cities

Downtown Minneapolis loses another employer

Old Republic Title is moving out of its longtime downtown Minneapolis building and will open a new office in Minnetonka.Why it matters: Downtown is trying to rebound from the pandemic and a loss of what is likely hundreds of daytime workers doesn't help.Driving the news: The national title insurance group signed a lease for 80,500 square feet in the Crest Ridge Corporate Center off I-394 in Minnetonka, said Cushman & Wakefield broker Bob Revoir, who handles leasing at the building.Old Republic declined to comment on the move.Between the lines: Old Republic, which is based in Tampa, Florida, owns its downtown...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis companies target March for return to office

The long-awaited return of more office workers to downtown Minneapolis appears to finally be on the horizon. The big picture: Two years after COVID-19 emptied towers and shuttered businesses, just 41% of the roughly 216,000 downtown employees are back in the office in some form, according to the Minneapolis Downtown Council.But three major employers — Wells Fargo, Xcel Energy and the city of Minneapolis — now plan to bring workers back in person in the coming weeks. Why it matters: Getting more people downtown will give a much-needed boost to the city's pandemic-battered business district, especially the retailers, restaurants...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis' guaranteed basic income program takes shape

Data: City of Minneapolis; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosMinneapolis has received more than 8,000 eligible applications for 200 spots in its guaranteed basic income pilot program, Axios has learned.The big picture: Minneapolis is joining cities across the country, including St. Paul, in experimenting with the unconditional cash stipends for low-income families. How it works: Families selected for the program will receive $500 from the city every month for two years. The city and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will monitor those families, along with a control group of applicants who were not selected, to gauge the impact. Who's eligible: Families living...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

School Bus Driver Shot In Minneapolis; 3 Students Were On Board At The Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus driver was shot Wednesday in north Minneapolis, and authorities say three students were on the bus at the time. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 37th and Girard avenues, in the city’s Camden neighborhood. Officers found the driver with a gunshot wound to his head, although they said that injury did not appear to be life threatening. Officers aided the driver until paramedics arrived and drove him to a local hospital. School bus with a bullet hole through the windshield on the driver side at N...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities suburb could see Minnesota's first car "vending machine"

An online auto dealership is eyeing the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for its first car "vending machine" in Minnesota.Driving the news: Carvana recently submitted to Brooklyn Center officials a letter of intent and concept proposal to purchase and transform a vacant city property into one of its signature car pick-up sites, according to public documents. Details: The company is proposing building a "prominent glass structure up to 10 stories in height" on a 3.5-acre portion of land at 1601 James Circle North, next to the Federal Bureau of Investigation field office.Carvana proposed $2 million to buy the lot, per...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#New York City#Axios Minneapolis#Tomtom#Covid
Axios

Builders didn't shy away from Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2021

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul remained popular places for real estate investment in 2021. Why it matters: Both cities were battered by the pandemic and damaged by the 2020 riots — and now they're seeing a rise in homicides and carjackings. But developers continue to bet on their long-term health.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Mapped: Minnesota cities with mask mandates

At least eight Minnesota cities are now mandating masks in most indoor spaces. Flashback: Two weeks ago, Minneapolis and St. Paul stood alone when it came to temporarily renewing indoor masking requirements. What's new: Several more cities have followed suit in the last week, including St. Louis Park last Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Recycling service Ridwell expands to Minneapolis

A new subscription service expanding into Minneapolis aims to make it easier to recycle the right way. Driving the news: Ridwell, a Seattle-based startup that picks up hard-to-recycle items like batteries, plastic mailers and lightbulbs, has officially launched in seven south Minneapolis ZIP codes. The Minneapolis service currently has around 500 members, a Ridwell spokesperson confirmed.Why it matters: Many common household items aren't included in metro curbside recycling programs, and are bad for the environment when sent to landfills. While designated drop-off sites for objects like batteries exist, hauling unwanted goods to a site for special items can be a pain.How it works: Subscribers place eligible items into a provided metal bin outside their door. Ridwell picks the bin up every two weeks and takes the items to the appropriate recycling sites. Users can also donate other items like non-perishable food and clothing, which will be sent to local nonprofits like Loaves and Fishes. Subscriptions cost between $12-$16 a month. What's next: New neighborhoods will be added based on consumer demand.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Traffic, Beach Parking Sales Break Records Last Year

Sanibel experienced unprecedented traffic last year, as beach parking sales rose to an all-time high and continued to surpass records in January. The Sanibel Causeway toll report shows 3.5 million vehicles crossed the bridge last year, breaking the annual record. Despite decreases in January and February, traffic on the island was up 19 percent compared to the previous year and 5.5 percent more than before the COVID pandemic in 2019.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
cbslocal.com

School Bus Driver Shot In North Minneapolis Expected To Make Full Recovery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The school bus driver shot in the head in north Minneapolis earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery. Metropolitan Transportation Network, the bus company operating the route, said Friday that the driver was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. The company added that he received a great outpouring of support from staff and students at Minneapolis Public Schools and the community at large.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
ECONOMY
Bring Me The News

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

A city to the west of Minneapolis has been named the ugliest city in Minnesota. ALOT Travel recently published a list of the "ugliest cities in each state," and named Glencoe Minnesota's least-attractive municipality. "Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more...
GLENCOE, MN
MIX 94.9

Red Barn DQ Announces Renovation Update

I don't know what it is about winter that makes Minnesotans crave ice cream...but, it's a real phenomenon. If you don't believe us, Google it...or ask your Minnesota neighbor. Locals were overjoyed to hear that the Red Barn Dairy Queen on Highway 10 would stay open year-round thanks to new ownership. That meant we could get a Blizzard in an actual blizzard. If you've never done this before, I recommend you try it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fire Destroys Large Shed Outside Twin Cities Fleet Farm Store

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (WCCO) — A large outdoor storage shed at a north metro Fleet Farm store was destroyed in a fire Thursday. Management at the store on Lexington Avenue Northeast in Circle Pines said that an outdoor storage shed caught fire. While workers tried to control the flames, they quickly grew out of control. Local firefighters responded and knocked down the blaze. The shed and all its contents were destroyed. Sky4 over the aftermath of a fire at the Fleet Farm in Blaine. We are working to get more info. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/C4eSpdYWWG — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) February 17, 2022 The store did not close as the fire burned, management said, explaining that the fire was outside the store. It remains unclear how the fire started. Store management says it’s working with local official to determine the fire’s cause.
CIRCLE PINES, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
661
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy