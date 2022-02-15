ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions

By Nicole Cobler
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

Local health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions. The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at...

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado reached another major milestone Thursday in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.What's happening: The state deactivated its crisis standards of care that determined which patients get priority care in hospitals and emergency medical settings. The downgrade came after hospital capacity reached positive numbers for the first time in months.The hospital rules were most recently enacted in November and the emergency standards were added in January.What's new: Public health models show that 90% of the state is immune to the Omicron variant because of infection or vaccination, officials said Thursday.Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, said immunity will wane, but it's expected to remain high until the start of the summer.By the numbers: The state's infection positivity rate is 6.9%, meaning 1 in every 69 people is infectious, the latest numbers show. The big picture: The U.S. is now averaging 140,000 new COVID cases per day — a 64% drop over the past two weeks. The pace of new infections is declining in every state, Axios reports.
