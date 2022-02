Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be sentenced Friday morning after a jury in Minneapolis found her guilty in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 killing of Daunte Wright.State of play: Prosecutors are asking Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu for a sentence of just over seven years — in the middle of the state's guidelines. The maximum sentence is 15 years. Potter's attorneys are requesting probation because she has no prior record, is remorseful, has had an exemplary career and has the support of family and friends, per the Associated Press.Catch up fast: Potter shot...

