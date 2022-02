After almost a year and three months of the PlayStation 5 being on sale, now is the right time to buy a PS5 SSD if you’re running low on storage space. Today, you can find some of the best PS5 SSDs available for just $150 / £150, with drives like the WD Black SN850 frequently on sale for its lowest-ever price in the UK. In the US, GameStop Pro members can get the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with a heatsink pre-installed for just $189.99, which is a great deal on a new drive that was only announced a few months ago.

