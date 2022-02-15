Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dies

after accident

LUMBERTON — A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Lowe Road near Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Latoya Lynn Rogers, 39, of Pembroke, died after being struck by a 1966 Ford LTD operated by 36-year-old Bradley George Brigman, of Clio, South Carolina, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Lowe Road near N.C. 711 about 2.7 miles west of Lumberton.

“Mr. Brigman was not impaired and speed was not a factor,” Locklear said in a statement.

Rogers had been walking in the roadway prior to the crash, he said. She was wearing dark clothing.

Brigman was not injured in the crash, according to Locklear.

NCDOT to hold

workshop Saturday

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s disadvantaged business workshop will take place Saturday at Robeson Community College.

Small, women-owned and disadvantaged business owners wanting to learn how to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend the workshop on Feb. 19 at Robeson Community College. The workshop, which was originally to take place on Jan. 29, was rescheduled to Saturday because of inclement weather on the January date.

Any business owner or representative wishing to attend should RSVP Marjorie Davis at [email protected] or 910-364-0600.

Man’s death is

still a mystery

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 36-year-old unnamed Indian male was killed in the East Rockingham area Friday night.

A patrol deputy arrived on the scene and began rendering first aid measures, according to a press release. The responding deputy found injuries inconsistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Chief Deputy Jay Childers confirmed that the victim was not struck by a vehicle. The RCSO is waiting for an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.

FirstHealth Richmond EMS pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

RCC students

elect SGA officers

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently announced the officers elected for the Student Government Association.

Students elected Vicente Nieves Lopez as their SGA President for 2022. Lopez states that he hopes that during his presidency that he will be able to change how the faculty-staff-student life is on campus.

Also elected were Chelsey Hunt, who will serve as the Vice President and Lyndsi Barton, who will serve as Secretary.

From Champion Media reports

