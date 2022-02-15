ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Minneapolis loses another employer

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
Old Republic Title is moving out of its longtime downtown Minneapolis building and will open a new office in Minnetonka.

Why it matters: Downtown is trying to rebound from the pandemic and a loss of what is likely hundreds of daytime workers doesn't help.

Driving the news: The national title insurance group signed a lease for 80,500 square feet in the Crest Ridge Corporate Center off I-394 in Minnetonka, said Cushman & Wakefield broker Bob Revoir, who handles leasing at the building.

  • Old Republic declined to comment on the move.

Between the lines: Old Republic, which is based in Tampa, Florida, owns its downtown Minneapolis building, which stands 12 stories and was built in 1929.

  • The firm will likely sell the building, at 400 Second Ave. S, but it faces a difficult downtown market where office vacancies have risen to 28% in the pandemic.

The intrigue: The tower's small floor sizes make it a candidate for a conversion to apartments.

The bottom line: Early predictions of a mass exodus from downtown by large office users hasn't come true, but a few small firms have left.

  • "We're two years into the pandemic and I'm still a little surprised that we didn't see more movement out of downtown," said Revoir, who does suburban office leasing.

George
3d ago

You gotta love the attempted spin in this article...It's not as bad as we thought it would be... So pitiful for a city that is in huge decline. Who wants to work downtown and get car jacked or shot ? It's just not safe.

Jhraam Smith
2d ago

almost as if listening to criminals and not the police would any other way. People need to stop turning criminals into victims and defending the police. Once great city run into the ground by Black people.

Becki Koski
2d ago

in addition to crime gone crazy, next is a governor that thinks he can tax people to support far more then anyone should have to deal with.

Axios Twin Cities

