Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

By Carson Blackwelder
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. "Good Morning America" revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. "We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a...

Comments / 56

Tellsitlikeitiz
3d ago

Not that I will watch, but in terms of skin color, why do people who make up 13% of the population represent 66% of the hosts? As an alleged entitled white person I smell racism!

Reply
17
Bruno Primas
3d ago

I can't wait to hear them tell jokes about how poorly the country is being run by the Biden administration.

Reply(3)
15
Biden is senile
3d ago

No thanks ! I would rather watch paint dry.

Reply(3)
27
