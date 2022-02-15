Get your bagel fix at Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.'s food truck

Looking to get out this Presidents Day weekend? Here are five things happening around town.🍻 Drink unlimited samples of very cold beer at Saturday's Winter Beer Dabbler, held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. $55+. 🌨 Try ice golf, boot hockey, otter sliding and more arctic activities at Winter Fun Fest in West St. Paul on Saturday. Free. ☕️ Hear Minnesotans spill the tea at Workplace Drama: ZOOM on Friday, a monthly event at Strike Theater where real employees share the latest office gossip. $12.🐟 Really into fly fishing? The 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour at Parkway Theater Saturday showcases the best of the sport from around the world. $20. 🏍 Watch competitive off-road motorcycle racing take over U.S. Bank Stadium at the Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday. $15+.

