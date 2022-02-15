ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. Figure Skater Mariah Bell in Position to Advance in Short Program

By Mike Gavin
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. figure skater Mariah Bell, at 25 years old, officially has made her long-awaited Olympic debut. Bell, the oldest U.S. women's singles skater at the Olympics since 1928, overcame a fall on the triple-triple during her opening combination to finish with a score of 65.38 in the women's...

www.nbcdfw.com

