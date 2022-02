The authority Gov. Ned Lamont has had to issue emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years is scheduled to end today. “Today marks a new phase in our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are by no means declaring mission accomplished in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus, but we are acknowledging that this is a long-term situation that will need a long-term response. Since the beginning of this pandemic, my administration has been able to work collaboratively with the legislature to swiftly enact the essential emergency orders that have been in the best interest of public safety and health,” Lamont said in a statement.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO