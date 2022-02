Amazon announced last year that it would stop accepting Visa Credit cards due to high transaction fees. Amazon announced the news last year in November after Visa began charging 1.5% of the transaction value for credit payments in the UK and EU, and 1.15% for debit card transactions, up from 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Reaching a global deal over fees means that both Visa and Amazon managed to strike a deal, and that Amazon customers will be able to continue using their existing cards to make purchases.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO