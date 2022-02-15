The Best Photography Offers & Products From Companies Supporting ePz In February 2022 (And Beyond)

As a fashion writer who's been covering shopping and trends for years, I've developed a bit of a shopping addiction—I mean, it kinda comes with the territory. However, I'm also aware of the toll the world's collective shopping habits have on our planet, so over the last two years, I've been on a mission to rethink how I get dressed in a more sustainable way. I've built my own capsule wardrobe, making sure most of my new purchases are timeless and sourced from sustainable designers and luxury consignment retailers. Still, like many of you, I crave something new, exciting, and trend-forward from time to time. That's where clothing-rental sites come into play. They satisfy our fashion impulses without growing our carbon footprints. They allow us to rent pieces to wear for a few days, a month, or longer and then send them back in exchange for new items to totally refresh our closets.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO