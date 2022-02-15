ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The Best Photography Offers & Products From Companies Supporting ePz In February 2022 (And Beyond)

Cover picture for the articleWe round up the best offers, deals and new products available from companies supporting ePHOTOzine in February 2022. You can read more about the offers and new products below. Plus, for more information, click the orange buttons. The Perfect Way to Show Your Love. Valentine’s Day is just around...

No Film School

What Filmmakers on a Budget Can Learn from Product Photography

Product photography focuses on critical parts of branding, such as lighting and color. These play a key role in identifying brands and evoking emotions in customers. So what can filmmakers learn to achieve the same effect for their films?. Creatives with big budgets have the flexibility to fine-tune the lighting...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

ePHOTOzine Daily Competition Challenge Winners Week 2 February 2022

The latest winner of our popular daily photography competition which takes place in our forums have been chosen and congratulations go to Wanilson (Day 11 - Minimalist Photography') All of our Daily Competition Challenge Winners receive a Samsung 64GB EVO Plus microSDXC memory card with SD Adapter. The Samsung 64GB...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

11 Best Lenses for Macro Photography (2022)

Picking the best lens for macro photography is tough. There are dozens of options available, all capable of transforming small objects into works of art, and each offering a slightly different set of features. That said, no matter your skill level or budget, there is almost certainly a macro lens suited to your needs.
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

Get MAXIMUM Image IQ from Long Lenses for Nature & Wildlife Photography (VIDEO)

All photographers want to coax every ounce of image quality and sharpness from whatever gear they own, and that’s particularly true when it comes to valuable glass. Australian pro Duade Paton specializes in wildlife and nature photography, so he frequently has a long lens on his camera. In this eye-opening tutorial you’ll learn how to test your lenses, choose the appropriate camera settings, and use proper shooting techniques for optimum results in the field.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Top Tips For Promoting Your Photography On Instagram

Instagram is a social networking channel that’s about photography. It has over one billion monthly active users, making it an excellent platform for promoting your photography. Your competitors also use Instagram to market their business, allowing you to see what they do to remain visible and do it better. It also allows you to spot what they aren't doing to capitalise on it.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Foggy Landscape Captured With A Drone Wins 'Photo Of The Week' Title

A beautiful winter landscape with a blanket of fog giving us just subtle glimpses of what's below has been awarded our 'Photo of the Week' accolade. Captured by Stevetheroofer with his drone, we love the softness of the fog which allows the trees to stand tall and strong as silhouettes while the bright sky adds a pop of colour to what is a very atmospheric shot. It's an intriguing image that makes you wonder what will be revealed once the fog lifts and the winter sun fully breaks through.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Benro Kicks Off 2022 With Several New Product Launches

Benro UK has updated its range of accessories with a new GH2F Folding Gimbal Head, 2 Tortoise Tripods with Leveling Platform, ArcaSmart 360 Dual, KickStand and SideArm Plates and Rama1/Rama2 Accessory Arms. GH2F Folding Gimbal Head - The GH2F head gimbal head is perfect for shooting with a long telephoto...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

OM System OM-1 Camera & Two New High Performance Lenses Announced - Last Camera To Feature 'Olympus' Branding

This is one of those key moments, when one fine name seamlessly transforms into another, whilst at the same time respectfully acknowledging a long and illustrious path. Fifty years ago, an historic moment arrived when Olympus launched a complete, new and vast camera system, the OM system, led by the impressively compact, beautiful Olympus OM-1 SLR. Photographers were blown away by the new, diminutive SLR with its tiny lenses and amazing quality. Professional photographers jumped on board and advertising was led by a bevvy of famous names.
ELECTRONICS
shutterbug.com

Beginners Guide to MACRO Photography All Year Long (VIDEO)

Macro photography in winter? You bet. Opportunities abound this time of year, from snowflakes, berries, and pinecones, to frozen dewdrops and barren tree branches covered with sparkling frost. If you’re new to close-up photography, the quick tutorial below will help you get started. While this episode was shot in...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ephotozine.com

Introducing The FOTOBETTER MPB-19 Mini Panorama Head

- Partner Content - In order to expand their popularity in the UK, FOTOBETTER has launched an MPB-19 mini panorama head priced at just £19.99 which is available on Amazon. The FOTOBETTER MPB-19 is a versatile and lightweight ball head that's perfect for shooting panoramas with smartphones but, thanks to having a payload of up to 6KG, it's also strong enough to hold a DSLR camera while weighing just 104 grams.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Smartphone Introduced

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a budget-friendly camera phone from OnePlus which offers smarter cameras, fast charging and 5G support for under £300. Similar to the original Nord CE, the new version has a slim design (7.8mm thick) and headphone jack as well as an AMOLED display that makes it a great everyday smartphone. Plus, there's flagship 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging, a more powerful chipset, and an upgraded camera system built-in.
CELL PHONES
ephotozine.com

Leica Q2 Reporter Review

The Leica Q2 Reporter Looks very much like a small M11 but does some things that rangefinder-style Leica cameras don't. A chunky fixed Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens that has AF, a macro range for close focusing, weather sealing to IP52 standard, 10fps, easier handling and a Kevlar armoured exterior. It is of course basically a Leica Q2 with added style, with its green paint finish, the Kevlar that will age to the colour of the paint finish and no red dot to attract attention. What it becomes is a low key reportage camera that attracts no attention. It's also a very functional and easy to use camera capable of some truly excellent images and worthy of bearing the Leica name. All of this, at a price very much lower than an M11 with lens, although admittedly at a still not insignificant Leica price.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Nikon NX Field Remote Shooting System Gets An Update

Nikon has annoucned that Ver. 1.1.0 of NX Field, a remote shooting system for professional photographers and news & sports agencies, has been released today. This update adds support for the Z 7II, Z 6II, Z7, and Z6 full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras. Support for the Z9 will be added in a future firmware update.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Inexpensive Mini Tripod Ball Head From FOTOBETTER Now Just £19.99

Photography gear doesn't have to cost the earth and FOTOBETTER are a company trying to demonstrate this with a line-up of reasonably priced photography accessories that are available on Amazon. Included in the range is the FOTOBETTER MBP-19 Mini Tripod Ball Head that's available for just £19.99 and is compatible...
ELECTRONICS

