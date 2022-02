A new CCTV image of a mystery figure has been released in the hunt for a teenager who disappeared three years ago. Leah Croucher was 19 when she was reported missing from Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019. Her family last saw her at 10pm the previous day and on the third anniversary of her last sighting are still desperate for answers. In an emotional appeal on Tuesday her parents, Claire and John Croucher, spoke of enduring “three long, desolate years” without their “beautiful and wonderful daughter”.They said: “It is impossible to stay positive after all this time,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO