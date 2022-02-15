U.S. Figure Skater Mariah Bell in Position to Advance in Short Program

Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, took the lead in the women’s short program, earning 82.16 points and topping teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. The 15-year-old Valieva broke down into tears as she awaited her scores, in what was her first competition since a ruling cleared her after she failed a drug test ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medication, trimetazidine, in Russia in December, but her test result only came to light last week. The court said the investigation into the doping offense would take months to resolve and it gave a favorable decision for her in part because she was a minor or “protected person,” making her subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO