The last few years have been a blessing for those looking for online education. With furlough schemes forcing people to stay at home with little to do, many looked to online to education courses in order to further, or learn, new skills. Now, even as lockdown has subsided and many have returned to work and formal in person education, the experience from learning online has bolstered confidence in the industry as more of the public realise that it’s an option that will still be there next time they want to learn a new skill.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO