ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. Figure Skater Mariah Bell in Position to Advance in Short Program

By Mike Gavin
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. figure skater Mariah Bell, at 25 years old, officially has made her long-awaited Olympic debut. Bell, the oldest U.S. women's singles skater at the Olympics since 1928, overcame a fall on the triple-triple during her opening combination to finish with a score of 65.38 in the women's...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#U S Figure Skating#Free Skate#Skater Mariah Bell#Usa Network#Peacocktv
wcluradio.com

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva takes first place in short program at Winter Olympics despite doping controversy

Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, took the lead in the women’s short program, earning 82.16 points and topping teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. The 15-year-old Valieva broke down into tears as she awaited her scores, in what was her first competition since a ruling cleared her after she failed a drug test ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva had tested positive for a banned heart medication, trimetazidine, in Russia in December, but her test result only came to light last week. The court said the investigation into the doping offense would take months to resolve and it gave a favorable decision for her in part because she was a minor or “protected person,” making her subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Two U.S. Duos Competing in Winter Olympics Pairs Figure Skating

Only three more figure skating medals are up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The pairs event begins at 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday with the short program at Capital Indoor Stadium. Nineteen duos will compete in the short program with the top 16 advancing to the free skate on Saturday.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Miami

Eileen Gu Wins Freeski Halfpipe Gold for Third Olympic Medal

Eileen Gu ended her historic 2022 Winter Olympics in a big way. The 18-year-old skier representing China won the women’s freeski big air event on Thursday. Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, who won gold in the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, earned silver and fellow Canadian Rachael Karker earned bronze.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Tyler Wallasch Enters Ski Cross Knockout Rounds as No. 24 Seed

American Tyler Wallasch will enter the men's freestyle ski cross knockout rounds as the No. 24 seed. Wallasch, the lone American in the event, finished his seeding run with a time of 1:13.55 on Thursday night. The United States has not medaled in men's ski cross since it debuted in...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Two U.S. Pairs Advance After Short Program; China's Sui Wenjing, Han Cong Set Record

Two U.S. figure skating pairs advanced to Saturday's free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but they'll have ground to make up after a record-breaking performance. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier took sixth place with a score of 74.23 and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc finished just behind them in seventh with a score of 74.13.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Here's How Fast Olympic Speed Skaters Go, and the Fastest One Has Gone

Speed skating is an Olympic sport that requires tremendous amounts of explosivity, balance and endurance. There are a total of 14 different events for both men and women that range in distance. Athletes race against the clock wearing suits that offer protection on the ice and clap skates with blades that vary in length — ranging from 14-18 inches.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Johannes Thingnes Boe Wins 4th Gold at 2022 Olympics in Biathlon 15km Mass Start

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe finished his third Olympics with another gold, winning the men's biathlon 15km mass start event on Friday morning. Boe won four gold medals in six events in Beijing, and he grabbed a bronze and a fifth place finish in the other two. The 28-year-old Boe now has five career golds and eight career Olympic medals after winning one and three, respectively, in 2018.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Alex Cavallini Reveals She Tore MCL in January, Nearly Missed Olympics

Goaltender Alex Cavallini saw a ton of ice time for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but she probably shouldn't have. After the U.S. fell to Canada 3-2 in the gold medal game early Thursday morning, Cavallini revealed she had torn her MCL in January and almost didn't make the trip to Beijing.
HOCKEY
NBC Miami

Team USA Places 3rd, 5th After First Two Runs of Two-Woman Bobsled

After two runs in the two-woman bobsled event, Team USA is in position to potentially add another medal. Both American duos are near the front of the field with two heats remaining -- Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman in third at 0.74 second back, Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love in fifth at 1.33 seconds back.
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Team Shuster Proud of 2022 Games, and Looking Forward to More Curling Together

“It was a grind the whole way,” U.S. men’s curling skip John Shuster said of the 2022 Olympics for him and his team. The U.S. had to win its final round robin game to reach the tournament semifinals, and finished the Games with two losses in close contests against Great Britain and Canada. The loss to Canada sent Team Shuster, the defending Olympic gold medalists, home in fourth place.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy