BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin will go tonight for her fourth and final event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and her last chance to bring a medal back from Beijing. It has been a frustrating Olympics so far for the alpine skiing star, after she did not finish her first two events. But she has persevered, completing her third event, super-G, and fourth, downhill, as she tried both for the first time at an Olympics.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO