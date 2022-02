Click here to read the full article. Josh Childress isn’t afraid to go against the grain. The former NBA guard-forward is probably best known for leaving the league after four successful seasons in Atlanta to play in Greece in an uncommon move that made him the highest-paid player overseas. Thirteen years later, Childress finds himself taking another unique path—running a real estate investment fast break. “I’ve always found value in trying to create my own lane,” he said. “I love the game, and it has provided a fantastic life for me and my family, but I always felt like there was more...

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO