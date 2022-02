The New Jersey Devils have released several new jerseys this season, including the very controversial “Jersey” jersey. Which ones came out best?. What the New Jersey Devils wear has been as much of a talking point this season as anything. The Devils introduced a black alternate jersey for the first time, and to say the reaction was mixed is being nice. At first, the reaction was entirely negative. Seeing the jersey sitting on a hanger with just the logo in the front seemed like a mistake. The traditional Devils crest that we all know and love was missing.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO