ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, OH

Oakwood Schools to drop mask requirement

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPKDb_0eEsokh100

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)  – Oakwood Schools has announced it will be removing its mask policy at the end of February after cases have dropped across Ohio.

The school district said that beginning on Monday, February 28, face masks will be optional for all students, staff and visitors in Oakwood Schools’ buildings. Those who prefer to wear a mask are welcome to continue, but it will no longer be enforced.

| See what the mask policy is in your school here ➡

“Our goal this year has been to provide continued in-person education, five days a week to our students while doing our part to protect the health of our students, staff and community,” the school said in a release. “Masks have been one of the effective tools to allow us to keep the learning going.”

Doctors talk COVID-19 and the heart during American Heart Month

While cases have reached the point the school is willing to remove the mask mandate, the release did say Oakwood Schools is willing to reinstate it should it become necessary.

Masks will still be required on school transportation, per the federal requirements.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Face masks now optional at Fairborn City Schools

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools is changing its mask policy for students, staff and visitors. Starting Tuesday, masks will be optional in the district. According to a release from the district, Thursday, February 17 was the last day that Fairborn students were required to wear a mask. Starting on February 22, masks will […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Health leaders believe at-home tests aren’t affecting daily case count

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are flying off pharmacy shelves across the country and residents may be relying on those tests more instead of getting tested at local health departments. Some are questioning whether the positive at-home tests are being reported to health departments, which could affect the daily case […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Fewer than 2,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow: Total Change New cases 2,640,201 +1,999 Hospitalizations 111,252 +166 ICU admissions 13,092 +21 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,400 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 16 follow: Total Change New cases 2,638,202 +2,433 Hospitalizations 111,086 +212 ICU admissions 13,071 +22 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Oakwood, OH
Oakwood, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Long-term effects of online learning still felt in Miami Valley schools

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – While districts in Ohio are fully in person now, the long-term effects of online learning are still being felt. Schools are still concerned about student engagement in the classroom. School districts said there’s still some catching up to do to address the learning, social and emotional needs of students, but schools […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

DPS to host ‘Math and Literacy Night’ for families for Pi Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) will be holding a Pi Day Math and Literacy Night for families in March. On March, 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., DPS will be hosting a Math and Literacy Night for families at David H. Ponitz CTC. According to DPS, this event is free and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#School District#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Miami Valley schools use pandemic relief funding to hire more teachers, staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts in the Miami Valley are using federal funding to hire more teachers and tutors. The districts hope the hiring will address setbacks to student learning caused by the pandemic. Schools received pandemic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan and the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wright State presents 3-year nursing degree

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University announced it will now offer a three-year nursing degree, not only to help students start careers faster, but also to help hospitals fill critical positions. “We are doing this in part to help meet the demand for nurses, and we are doing it in part to allow students […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Montgomery Co. overdose deaths down for January 2022, advocates still cautious

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Preliminary data shows Montgomery County started off 2022 with 12 fewer accidental overdose deaths compared to January 2021. “We always like to see the overdose numbers going down, it’s always an encouraging, positive sign. But we’re always cautious,” Tina Rezash Rogal, director of strategic initiatives and communications for Montgomery County Alcohol, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

3 Miami Valley livestock, poultry producers receive grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 40 Ohio livestock and poultry producers will receive grants totaling $10 million. The grants are to help the producers expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services, according to a release. Miami Valley companies receiving grants include […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDTN

Scam risk: AES warns customers of increasing scam calls

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio warned customers about an increasing amount of scam calls. According to a release from AES, scammers are calling customers and demanding that they make a payment in 30 minutes or risk having their service disconnected. Scammers are also using electronic or in-person communications to scam customers. AES issued the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Three states crack down on reckless driving on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may see more police on I-75 this weekend as the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol joins the 6-State Trooper Project. Three of the six states involved will be focusing their efforts on I-75: Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. Officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

MCSO offering scholarship to high school seniors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Police and Athletic League (MSCO PAAL) announced a 2022 First Responder Scholarship opportunity. According to a Facebook post from the MCSO, MCSO PAAL will be awarding one $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to pursue a career as a law enforcement officer, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Least educated counties in Ohio

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy