ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

On-Chain Analysts Knew About Feds' $4.1B Bitcoin Seizure A Week In Advance, Says Ark Analyst

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yeag_0eEsnqmM00

Even before it was announced by the Department of Justice, the recent seizure of 94,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — worth nearly $4.09 billion at press time — was known to on-chain analysts, according to Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest.

What Happened: The seizure, related to the 2016 Bitfinex hack, also saw the arrest of Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, the two are accused of the attack on the exchange and money laundering post the incident.

Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra wrote in a recent newsletter that while on-chain analysts did not know the identity of the entity involved, they knew about the Bitfinex seizure a week before it was announced.

The analysts discovered that an entity associated with a government agency moved unlaundered bitcoins. The reason the analysts knew, as per the Ark analyst, is that they did not attempt to mask the transaction and consolidated the Bitcoin into a single address.

Elmandjra pointed to a Twitter thread by on-chain researcher David Puell to make his point.

Why it Matters: The incident highlights the openness and transparency of Bitcoin’s blockchain, according to Elmandjra.

“Anyone can track bitcoin transactions in real-time, which in this case helped on-chain analysts detect that a government had retrieved stolen bitcoins.”

The analyst said that since public blockchains don’t allow “information asymmetry” that underpins traditional financial markets, a global financial system built on blockchain could prevent counterparty risk — the kind that was at the center of crisis similar to the one in 2008-2009.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin traded 1% higher at $42,463.71 over 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged Today

The value of cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Thursday as investors try to decipher what kind of regulation is coming to the industry in the U.S. The White House appears ready to push for regulation on the cryptocurrency industry and that uncertainty alone is spooking investors. As of 2 p.m. ET,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#The Department Of Justice#Ark Invest#Unlaundered Bitcoins#Twitter#Bech32
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Must Reach These Levels To Confirm Bullish Breakouts

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is analyzing recent chart action for the top two crypto assets, naming the levels they must reach to confirm bullish breakouts. In the latest issue of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that as long as Bitcoin (BTC) can hold the $40,000 support level, then reaching $50,000 is possible for the leading crypto.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Goes to War: Ukraine Legalizes Cryptos as Russia Pressures Build

Ukrainian legislators voted to legalize cryptocurrencies Thursday, making it easier to use them in the country as it teeters on the brink of war with Russia. Verkhovna Rada, the Ukraine Parliament, passed bill no. 3637, or the Law of Ukraine on Virtual Assets Thursday overwhelmingly with 272 votes, legalizing cryptocurrency in the country of more than 41 million. The bill only required 226 yes vote to pass.
CURRENCIES
Interesting Engineering

How to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2022

How to bitcoin in 2022: There are more options than ever. Here is where to start. Flying Logos/Wikimedia Commons. The pandemic has accelerated the rise of a cashless economy. While the years leading up to it saw customers adopting new digital payment habits, such as an increasing preference for contactless payments and online card payments. For example, less than one in five Singaporeans now prefer using cash to electronic payment options in Singapore.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Baby Doge Spikes After Being Listed On This Crypto Exchange

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 22% after being listed on the popular crypto exchange Huobi. What Happened: Huobi made the announcement on Friday. The crypto exchange said its deposits for BABYDOGE would open at 9 UTC on Feb. 18 and spot trading for the BABYDOGE/USDT pair would...
MARKETS
The Verge

Crypto exchange Binance.US is reportedly dealing with an SEC investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the US branch of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two trading firms that have ties to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, as reported by The Waall Street Journal. The two firms, Merit Peak Ltd. and Sigma Chain AG, serve as market makers that continually buy and sell crypto on Binance.US, helping to lower price volatility.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: Are They Buys?

Decentraland ranks as the biggest metaverse cryptocurrency by market cap. The Sandbox is a little smaller but could grow as it moves to a layer-2 network. Axie Infinity has been the biggest winner of the three over the past 12 months. Two of the hottest areas over the past year...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

On-Chain Analyst May Have Found the ‘First Ever’ Bitcoin ($BTC) Bear

Matthew Hyland, an on-chain analyst who also does technical cryptocurrency analysis, has recently tweeted out he “might have found the first ever” Bitcoin ($BTC) bear, sharing a screenshot from the Bitcointalk forums where a user claims BTC isn’t “going ot make it beyond $3.”. The screenshot...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $20M BTC From Bitfinex To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $20,989,334 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy