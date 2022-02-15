Feb 15th Forecast First

Clearer skies will cause our morning lows to be colder than yesterday this morning. Still highs will warm up to the 40s for most of the Western Slope today. We can expect to see sunny skies to shine above us all day. High pressure and drier westerly winds will keep our skies clear for Saturday. The warmer winds will raise our highs up to the 50s for the weekend, but we will see unsettled weather return early next week. On Monday afternoon we will see an upper level trough and a cold front move through the region. This next system will bring in another round of scattered showers. Showers will start as rain, but transition into snow as we look to Monday evening. Highs will drop all the way down to the 30s for the middle of next week, and there will be plenty of chances to see some much needed precipitation on the Western Slope.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO