Photos: Olympic women's figure skating competition begins with short program

I would not blame you for skipping women’s figure skating at the 2022 Olympics. After the short program, a 15-year-old skater known to have failed a doping test stands in first place. Personally, I felt certain there was no way Kamila Valieva would be allowed to compete in the women’s event. After all, Valieva had tested positive for trimetadizine, a banned substance, and a positive test is a positive test. Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner was banned for 16 months in 2015, even though she didn’t fail a doping test, but because she allegedly helped her athlete boyfriend evade a test. American pairs skater Jessica Calalang was unable to compete for eight months after a positive test; her name was eventually cleared after it was discovered that the banned substance (4-CPA) came from cosmetics she had used. The sport that I knew took doping seriously and acted swiftly to pull skaters from competitions, even if that could mean mistakenly ruining someone’s entire season. And so I was utterly flabbergasted when the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that Valieva would be allowed to compete. They cited her young age, the unusual delays in her testing results, and her clean doping tests from Beijing in their decision, stating that preventing Valieva from competing would cause her “irreparable harm.” But no matter what the CAS claims, the irreparable harm has already occurred. Valieva’s Olympics will always be marked with an asterisk.

