McLean hired as Hutch High AD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Recreation Commission was established shortly after WWII as a rec center for teens. Now the rec commission is celebrating its 75th year. Throughout 2022 Hutch Rec will celebrate in a variety of ways, including a special Passport experience, sponsored by the Hutch Rec Foundation. The Passport will kick off later this spring and will encourage the public to visit Hutch Rec facilities and attend a variety of events and activities. Additional celebrations will be shared on hutchrec.com as well as the Hutch Rec Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages throughout the year.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO