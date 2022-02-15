San Francisco school board members face recall election

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter...
NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to avert a government shutdown ahead of a Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to President Biden 's desk for a signature. Senators voted 65-27 on the bill, which funds the government through March 11 at current levels. The bill now goes to Biden, who is expected to sign it, after passing the House last week.
Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists in the country's east of more cease-fire violations on Friday, as the United States and its allies warned Moscow might use a spike in shelling there as a pretext for an invasion. With the escalation in eastern Ukraine stoking fresh global alarm and further raising tensions...
Ottawa, Ontario — Police began arresting protesters and towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions. In an operation that unfolded slowly and methodically in the morning, officers were seen going door to door along a line of trucks, campers and other vehicles parked on Ottawa's snow-covered streets.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
A 25-year-old woman from Puerto Rico has made history after she was selected to be the first model in Victoria’s Secret history to have Down syndrome. Sofía Jirau will be part of the brand’s campaign for its “Love Cloud” collection which features a diverse slate of models.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even when Eileen Gu’s simply taking a celebratory stroll through the halfpipe, she’s still so stylish and makes it look so effortless. The 18-year-old American-born freestyle skier who represents China captured Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.
The family of the Black teen who was arrested in a New Jersey mall during a fight with another teen last weekend has hired national civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump. Crump announced the news in a statement released on Thursday. Z'Kye Husain appeared Friday on CNN with his mother, Ebone...
