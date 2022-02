Up ahead, I could see dark objects in the cornfield near the road. They were at least a thousand feet away, but even at this great distance, I could tell they were turkeys. I stopped the truck and reached for my binoculars lying on the back seat. I hoped that the binoculars would show me if they were gobblers or hens. They had seen my truck and were standing at attention watching. There were at least 15 or 16 birds. I could tell some were gobblers through the 'binos. I let the truck roll forward, and the turkeys started walking toward the wood line.

SUMTER, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO