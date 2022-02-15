Tomi Lahren: Americans want to know if they were lied to

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After two days of tension, it's safe to say that conservative commentator Lauren Wright isn't getting the stamp of approval from The View's co-hosts. In her second and final day at the table, Wright, a political science lecturer at Princeton, spent 30 full minutes at odds with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, who seemed exasperated by her conservative talking points and selective use of facts. Though the ladies never mentioned Meghan McCain by name, Wright seemed to be giving them déjà vu, as Behar muttered under her breath at one point, "Oh god, if I hear that again."
