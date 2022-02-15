ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jail maintenance bills pass in West Virginia house

By John Lynch
Legislation to begin to tackle $95 million in overdue maintenance at regional jail facilities and keep a lid on the cost of housing inmates in them is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that two measures passed the House Jails and Prisons Committee on Friday, One would preserve the per diem cost of housing inmates in the state’s 10 regional jails.

The other would redirect money for maintenance from a fund originally used to build the facilities.

Committee Chairman David Kelly, R-Tyler, said a recent tour of two jail facilities in the state made him aware of the need for additional maintenance.

