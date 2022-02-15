ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Design District Shooting, Man Rushed To The Hospital

By Deborah Souverain
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The owner of a celebrity management company was one of two men who were shot at while sitting in a car and he believes they were targeted because of their expensive jewelry.

Jawhari Amine, who owns MinsManagement, told CBS4 he and a friend were sitting in a Corvette in the area of NE 38th Street and NE 1st Avenue, in Miami’s Design District, around 2 a.m. when an unknown man tried to open the car door.

The friend immediately locked the doors and shortly after Amine said the man began shooting through the driver’s side window.

Amine’s friend, who does not want to be named, was shot in the leg and arm, according to Amine.

Amine was not injured and his friend is expected to be okay. Amine says it’s a miracle he and his friend survived the close-range shooting.

“I thought I was going to die, thank God. God saved us. Thank you, God, it’s the first experience like this. It’s crazy,” said Amine.

Miami Police are investigating the shooting.

Miami, FL
