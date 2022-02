Mike Zimmer is long gone from Minnesota, likely never to return, so there is no need for his $2 million Inver Grove Heights home. The home is surrounded by nature on 6.2 acres of land and sits on top of a hill with beautiful views. Listed by Jeffrey Dewing at Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,995,000 the house has 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 8,887 Sq. Ft of living space.

