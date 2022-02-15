ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Thursday joint meeting will discuss the future of North Summit fire service

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Council, the North Summit Fire Administrative Control Board, and the mayors and councilmembers of Coalville and Henefer are planning to meet on Thursday, Feb.17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of fire services in northern Summit County.

Earlier this month, all North Summit Fire District firefighters were suspended after roughly a third of the crew were accused of disobeying orders and abandoning shifts .

The Park City Fire District is currently stepping in for 60 days to cover the district’s ground, which runs to the Wyoming border.

Thursday’s meeting is held at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville and will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page . Public comment will be in-person only and limited to three minutes per person.

“The purpose of the meeting is to allow elected and appointed officials to discuss the future of fire service, governance details, and operational possibilities and to receive public comment to inform future County Council decision making,” the county said in a statement. “Public comment will be taken following a presentation by staff and discussion among councils, mayors, and board members.”


