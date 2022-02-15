Top Des Moines Airport users aren't from the city

Most of the travelers using Des Moines International Airport hail from areas outside the city, according to a late 2018 analysis conducted for the airport authority.

Why it matters: Airport officials are citing the data in calls for Des Moines' surrounding areas to contribute to a nearly $576 million terminal expansion.

By the numbers: Almost 60% of the airport's 3.4 million passengers in the second quarter of 2018 came from within a 90-mile area, according to the analysis of the most recent publicly available data.

Residents from nine suburban ZIP codes topped the list, accounting for more than 254,000 passengers.

Catch up fast: The airport's terminal construction is slated to begin in 2024, and a parking garage expansion could begin as early as next year, Clint Torp, the airport's operations director, told Polk supervisors last month.

Airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna told Axios metro-area governments are being asked to contribute $34 million. They've agreed to just over $28 million so far.

State and federal grants will pay for $300 million with airport revenue and reserves picking up most of the rest.

Between the lines: Airport officials are reminding suburbs that the Des Moines Airport is a regional amenity with widespread benefit.

Local contributions are critical to leverage the federal grants.

Data: Des Moines International Airport; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The following 15 city and county governments have agreed to contribute money to the new terminal project so far: