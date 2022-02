Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post Friday morning from his wife, former Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan. What they're saying: "Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota," Carnahan wrote. "Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country."Context: The Faribault County Republican was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. Doctors successfully removed a...

