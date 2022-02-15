ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa influencer shows life on the farm is cooler than you think

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Bnoq_0eEshGVy00

Kaleb Wyse is showing his horde of subscribers that life in rural Iowa is way more interesting (and delicious) than people may think.

State of play: Wyse, an influencer who shares tips about gardening and cooking at his eastern Iowa homestead, is reaching a growing cohort of fans.

  • He's got 100K Instagram and YouTube subscribers, plus a dedicated blog fan base who come for his "Wyse Guide" wisdom.

Flashback: Wyse grew up on his family's farm in the Mount Pleasant area, where he canned and preserved foods and learned to care for the property.

  • After graduating from college in 2010, he worked full-time as an accountant, driving 30-40 minutes everyday for his job.
  • But, "I didn't enjoy it," he told Axios.

One day in 2012, Wyse, in search of a creative outlet, started blogging about living on the farm.

  • As he wrote more candidly about his life and let go of his insecurities, it began to take off.
  • Plus: The pandemic drew in a new audience of home dwellers.

So while he isn't cultivating the fourth-generation farm like his relatives in the past — he's showing that he can still use it to provide a living ... just with better lighting.

What's next: Wyse will speak at the Des Moines Home + Garden Show , which runs Feb. 24-27, at the Iowa Events Center. Get tickets .

Comments / 3

Related
Axios Des Moines

Rotating sculpture program launches in Des Moines

Mainframe Studios launched a new rotating sculpture program this month.The outdoor works on display are available for purchase.Details: The Des Moines studio's first sculpture in the program, titled "Man with the Moon," is more than 14 feet high and made of welded steel.It'll likely be on display for about a year, Mainframe director Siobhan Spain told Axios this week.A price for the artwork hasn't been set yet, Spain said.📍 Go look: Located just outside the Des Moines building's southwest entrance, near the corner of 10th and Center streets.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Iowa milk bank seeks more donations amid U.S. shortage

Milk banks across the U.S. are reporting donation shortages due in part to the recent Omicron wave and winter weather disrupting the supply chain. Why it matters: Donated breast milk can help strengthen infants' immune systems and improve development, particularly for premature infants in intensive care units. The big picture:...
IOWA STATE
Axios

The best places to cry in Des Moines

Valentine's weekend can be tough. Maybe you got ghosted, or maybe you're just sick of the cold. If you're feeling down and out — here's a few places where you can have a good public cry. Kaleidoscope mall. It's cold, empty and no one will hear you except for...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Scientists concerned about potential COVID spread from infected deer

Widespread coronavirus infections have been detected in Iowa's white-tailed deer, according to a peer-reviewed study published Tuesday.Why it matters: It's the first widespread natural infection of the virus documented in a wild animal species, according to researchers.Scientists worry the disease could mutate in animals and spread back to humans.State of play: Scientists from Penn State University partnered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to examine hundreds of deer tissue samples collected as part of the department's chronic wasting disease surveillance.What they found: More than a third of all samples collected between April 2020 and January 2021 were positive for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Industry
Axios

Iowa's $125M water recreation trails project stalls

There were no bids for one of the first and arguably most significant pieces of a $125 million water recreation trails initiative in central Iowa, multiple project officials told Axios Tuesday. Why it matters: Millions of dollars in federal allocations for the project have strict timelines. Finances could unravel if...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Mad about masks: Iowa nature center seeks security

Jester Park Nature Center will likely hire security officers after several tense confrontations between staff and individuals who refuse to comply with its mask policy, Polk County Conservation director Rich Leopold told Axios. Threat level: Jester Park, one of Iowa's leading nature centers, has even considered closing on weekends to...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios

Mad Meatball returns to Des Moines

Mad Meatball reopened in its new spot in Des Moines Tuesday. Flashback: The popular pizzeria and sub shop closed its East Village spot in 2019 with plans to reopen at LINC at Gray's Station the following spring. But the reopening was delayed, largely due to the pandemic, owner Andy Hartman...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Dakota Access Pipeline hurt Iowa crop yields, study shows

Iowa's soil in the right-of-way of the Dakota Access Pipeline is still recovering roughly six years after the project was installed. Why it matters: Three companies are proposing new pipeline projects that would cross Iowa to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants. Environmental impacts and the future of...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#College#Cooking#K Instagram
Axios

Meet the Iowa designer behind some of JoJo Siwa's colorful style

Pop star Jojo Siwa's signature rainbow style is hard to miss. And many of the 18-year-old LGBTQ icon's designs were created by someone right here in Iowa. Driving the news: Tanner Lee, 26, is a full-time landscaper in Bellevue. But in his free time, the self-made graphic designer is drawing up giant colorful decals and even painting customized Gucci bags for Jojo Siwa and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Jenna Johnson.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Hy-Vee stores in Des Moines area donate produce to Ape Initiative

Five metro Hy-Vee stores donate imperfect or soon-to-expire fruits and veggies to the Ape Initiative, Amanda Epping, a research coordinator at the trust, told Axios. The Hy-Vee donations have been ongoing for more than five years. She said that's worth about $35,000 a year to the nonprofit's Des Moines research...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Bald eagles are everywhere in Iowa. Here's how to see one

Step aside, Midwest neighbors — Iowa is the belle of the ball when it comes to attracting bald eagles this winter. Driving the news: Not only are these large raptors actively out and about right now — you'll likely find groups of them hanging around together. What's happening:...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
628
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy