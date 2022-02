Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has laughed off suggestions Wilfred Ndidi is valued at £50m by the club, saying the defensive midfielder is worth "much more." Ndidi has been the picture of consistency since joining the Foxes from Genk in 2017 and has regularly been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in the years since. Most recently, Aston Villa has been touted as a potential destination in the summer, with the Midlands club supposedly weighing up a £50m offer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO