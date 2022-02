This two-game compilation is coming to Nintendo Switch first on July 8, 2022. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the one and only Klonoa resurfaced — the kind of news that will come and go for many (if you missed it, Nintendo announced what felt like 50 things), but hit hard in a laser-focused way for a certain group of platformer fans. Bandai Namco is bringing Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil to Nintendo Switch under one roof in a release known as Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO