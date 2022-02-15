ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Mississippi deputy justice court clerk arrested, accused of hindering husband’s prosecution

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A deputy clerk with the Rankin County Justice Court has been arrested after she reportedly hindered the prosecution of her husband who had been arrested on drug charges.

WLBT News reports that Samantha Renea White, 35, was charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree in a case involving her husband Cody Robison Knight, 27.

Knight was being prosecuted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance when White’s actions reportedly allowed Knight to go free, according to officials.

Officials say Knight remains at large and is being sought by law enforcement.

Comments / 12

Joe Ann Blackshear
2d ago

They just do what they want dont they.You see when you do wronge, it come back to get you,its not just about you.

Reply
4
Hopfroggey63
3d ago

So you not charging her with accessory or felony escape charges ok 👍🏾

Reply(4)
6
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teen found dead on ground, person of interest taken in for questioning

A Mississippi teen was found lying dead on the ground outside a Natchez house after police responded to a “shots fire” call Thursday evening. Natchez police received the “shots fired” call at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening at 103 Jackson St. near Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they found a teenage male deceased, said Capt. Scott Frye of the Natchez Police Department.
NATCHEZ, MS
