Marlon James’s “Moon Witch, Spider King,” the second book in his Dark Star trilogy, is both a continuation of the narrative that began with “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” in 2019 and an outstanding retelling of that story that expands on what the first book started. While shifting points of view, James (who won the Man Booker Prize for his novel “A Brief History of Seven Killings”) enriches the existing story, and the result is a book that simultaneously celebrates African mythology while creating its own.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO