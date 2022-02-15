ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

High Fire Danger Ahead Of Storms & Winter Weather Mix

By Lacey Swope
 3 days ago
Warm and windy is in the forecast for Tuesday with high to extreme fire danger.

Winds will gust up to 50 mph and temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy as well.

Look for highs in the 70s Wednesday and in the evening storms develop in western OK.

These will spread to the east through the overnight hours.

Storms will be capable of quarter size hail, winds to 60 mph and there will be a low tornado threat.

On the back side of the storm, we will be tracking winter weather.

From freezing rain, to sleet, to snow.

Highest impacts from winter weather will be in northern OK.

Winter Storm Watch Issued For NW Oklahoma

