Willoughby officials warning residents of potential flooding

Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue is warning residents to prepare for possible river flooding as warm temperatures and rain will arrive for the second half of the week beginning Wednesday.

Fire officials said since many parts of the Chagrin River are frozen, warm temperatures will cause ice breaks, which will lead to ice jams.

The potential of flooding increases with ice jams.

Residents living on Chagrin Drive, Dodd Drive, Trailard Drive, Glengate Road, Hayes Drive and Mayfriars Drive are at the greatest risk of flooding.

The Willoughby Hills Community Center parking lot is available for any resident in need of temporary park to relocate their vehicle ahead of a possible flooding event. Residents can register their vehicle with the city by calling 440-946-1234 or 440-918-8730.

The department is reminding residents of the following:



D riving through water can have deadly consequences. Many times the depth of water on a roadway is deceiving related to how deep the water really is. It only takes 12 inches of water to sweep your vehicle away. When flooded turn around don’t drown!

Walking on river ice is extremely dangerous. Many times the ice is unstable and if a victim falls through they could be swept under the ice.

Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Flood waters can rise quickly with little or no warning.

Sign-up for emergency notifications through Lake County WENS (Wireless Emergency Not faction System). It is a reverse 911 notification system that is free for residents and notifies you of emergencies in your area. You can sign-up by going to Reverse911SignUp.info

Purchase a weather alert radio with SAME (Specific Area Message Encoder). Weather alert radios with SAME have the ability to warn occupants of specific weather alerts for specific regions. The Willoughby Hills Fire Department will help any resident of Waite Hill or Willoughby Hills who needs help programing their weather alert radio. An appointment can be scheduled by contacting Willoughby Hills Fire Department at 440-942-7207.

RELATED: As temperatures climb by the end of the week, flooding potential increases

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.