Toddler dies after car crash in Shropshire

A toddler has died two days after a car crash which also killed a woman in her 40s.

The 19-month-old had been taken to hospital on Saturday following a collision in Newport , Shropshire .

The child, who was a passenger in a grey Fiat 500X, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on Monday, West Mercia Police said.

The other victim, who was the driver of the Mini, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A518 New Trench Road following the collision at 6.20pm.

Two adults, who were travelling in the Fiat, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.