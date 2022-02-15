ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why isn’t Manchester United vs Brighton on TV tonight?

Manchester United host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as they look to overtake West Ham United and re-enter the top four of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are a point behind former boss David Moyes’ men going into the fixture against the Seagulls.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face Brighton

Brighton have been one of the most difficult teams in the division to beat this season, losing only four times in 23 matches, and will be looking to avoid defeat again on their visit north.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

Why is Manchester United vs Brighton not on TV?

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

The fixture has been rearranged due to a Covid-19 postponement in December and despite being chosen for television originally, will not be broadcast this time around.

Rights-holder BT are instead showing Uefa Champions League last-16 matches at the same time.

Kick-off at Old Trafford has been moved later so as not to clash with the European games - Sporting vs Man City and PSG vs Real Madrid - kicking off at 8pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United : De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Brighton : Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard; Maupay.

Odds

Manchester United 7/10

Draw 3/1

Brighton 4/1

Prediction

Both sides have been drawing very often recently, and the same result looks most likely here. Manchester United 1-1 Brighton .

