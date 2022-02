A business’s management is an important, if not the most important, part of an investment decision. The main responsibilities (or you may even argue that the only responsibilities) of a business’ chief executives are capital allocation and personnel evaluation. However, for ordinary investors like you and me, both areas are beyond what we can effectively analyze. For example, many of us study and try to imitate Buffett – these two areas are where we just cannot. We simply cannot get to know and evaluate management as he does, or effectively influence capital allocation decisions. Most of us simply do not have the resources and access to start with – let alone the skill or talent.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO