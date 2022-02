Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists his players are relishing their formidable Europa League showdown with Borussia Dortmund.The Scottish champions face the tournament favourites in their knockout round play-off, with the first leg in the fabled Westfalenstadion on Thursday.However, Van Bronckorst is adamant his team will embrace the tie rather than be daunted by it.“We want to play against the best opposition possible in all the competitions we have, so it’s normal to live the moments we are facing now, playing against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League,” said the Rangers manager.“These are the games you want. From when you...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO